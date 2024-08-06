Amid rebellion, SAD calls delegate session in Nov to decide long-term future agenda

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Amid rebellion by a section of the party leaders, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday decided to hold a three-day delegate session at Sri Anandpur Sahib in the first week of November to prepare its long term future agenda.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee, which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The committee decided the delegate session will deliberate on important issues, including injustices perpetrated on Punjab as well as issues of health, education, environment, non-resident Indian community and ways and means to strengthen federalism, said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema here.

The announcement of holding the delegation session came days after the rebel party leaders had announced to call the delegate session for the election of new party president and new office bearers of the party in order to "revive" the SAD.

There are around 500 delegates of the party who have the right to vote for the election of office bearers.

A section of party leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, have revolted against Badal, asking him to step down as the party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the core committee, which is the party's highest decision making body, also decided to hold political conferences on August 15 to commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru at Isru village in Khanna on August 19 at Baba Bakala on the occasion of Rakhar Punia and on August 20 at Longowal to commemorate the death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

Both the party's working committee and the core committee, which met here, also confirmed all the decisions taken by the party's disciplinary committee on July 30 and August 1 under which some leaders were expelled from the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities.

The SAD had expelled party's patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and eight other rebels on the charge of anti-party activities.

Both the committees also passed a resolution giving their approval to party chief Sukhbir Badal to fill up the vacancies created in the working committee due to the death of some members as well as those who had either left the party or had been expelled.

Badal took strong notice of the "political vendetta" unleashed against senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Other members also while expressing solidarity with Majithia, said the "harassment" being meted out to the leader was intolerable.

All members noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was pursuing a "false and fabricated case" registered against Majithia.

Majithia had been summoned a couple of times by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police for questioning him in a drugs case.

Party leader Cheema also said the party took note of the "precarious" financial situation in the state, stating the state debt had gone up to Rs 3.5 lakh crore with the AAP government alone accumulating a debt of Rs 65,000 crore.

It also condemned the manner in which the AAP government was taking long term loans to fund its share in capital expenditure projects, he said.

The working committee also approved the nomination of the party's new core committee, which was reconstituted a few days ago.

The meeting was attended by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and many party leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Guljar Singh Ranike, Janmeza Singh Sekhon, Mahesinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema. PTI CHS AS AS