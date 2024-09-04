Amid RG Kar protests, TMC MP urges people to reclaim right to live with dignity

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Amid ongoing statewide protests against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Wednesday urged the public to reclaim their right to live with dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Reclaim the night—Reclaim people’s fundamental right to live with human dignity as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” he wrote in a post on X.

His post came ahead of the second "Reclaim the Night” protest on Wednesday, in which people are scheduled to gather at various key spots in Kolkata and other areas across West Bengal. In the first “Women, Reclaim the Night” call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and others congregated in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts of Kolkata on August 14 night.

It was the first protest by the hoi polloi demanding justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee whose body was found on August 9.

Ray had extended his support to the programme and conducted a three-hour sit-in in South Kolkata, much to the embarrassment of his party, the TMC.

In August, Ray avoided further confrontation with his party's government in West Bengal by deleting a social media post regarding the alleged crime.

In the August 18 post on X, he had demanded “custodial interrogation” of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for their alleged dereliction of duty in handling the case and the subsequent large-scale vandalism on the hospital premises by a mob.

However, he had then asserted that he would continue to support the “spontaneous mass upheaval” against the horrific incident at the state-run hospital.

Ray had also moved the Calcutta High Court after being issued two back-to-back appearance notices by the Kolkata Police for “spreading rumours” on social media. He sought protection, initially ignoring the summons on medical grounds.

During the hearing, both the state and Ray informed the court that they had reached a settlement.