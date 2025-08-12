Amid rise in HIV cases, Arunachal launches awareness campaign

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign with the state witnessing a surge in HIV AIDS cases since 2022, an official said.

Launching the state-wide awareness drive at a function in Pasighat in East Siang district, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge urged the youth of the state to lead the fight against HIV AIDS by shunning drugs and devoting themselves to building a better future.

He said drug abuse is a major driver of infections in the state.

"Every student can help create awareness among peers in the fight against HIV AIDS. Let this mission begin from the land of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh," he said.

The minister, accompanied by Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, also joined a rally of over 2,000 students that culminated at IGJ Government Secondary School.

Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Project Director Marbom Basar said there has been a surge in HIV AIDS cases in the state since 2022.

He said 61 per cent got infected through unsafe needle use and 35 per cent via unprotected sex.

"The campaign aims to break the chain of infection and focus on peer-group awareness," he added.

The minister inspected the drug de-addiction centre in Pasighat and interacted with inmates and staff.

He directed that all rehabilitation and de-addiction centres strictly follow mandatory registration guidelines.