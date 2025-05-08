Amid rising border tensions, Punjab orders closure of schools and colleges for next three days

Chandigarh: Punjab government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days in view of the escalating tensions at India-Pakistan border.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared closure of all schools till Saturday.

In a post on X, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all schools, colleges and universities -- government, private and aided -- across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days."

In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all Schools, Colleges, and Universities — Government, Private, and Aided — across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) May 8, 2025

In Haryana, all educational institutions in Panchkula will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Panjab University in Chandigarh has postponed exams scheduled for May 9, 10 and 12. The new dates will be announced later, the university said in a statement.

Punjab is in alert mode with schools in border districts closed and leaves of all police personnel cancelled, officials said a day after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

A blackout was enforced in several cities including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh on Thursday evening.