Amid rising border tensions, Rajasthan chief minister monitors situation

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Amid tensions escalating in border areas, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma monitored the situation from his office on Thursday.

Sharma, who held a review meeting earlier, continued to stay in the Chief Minister's Office for further monitoring of the developments.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, ministers Sumit Godara and Jogaram Patel, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police UR Sahoo and other senior officials were present.

The chief minister also took feedback regarding drone attacks in Jaisalmer, a spokesperson said.