Amid ritual dilemma, Syro-Malabar Church appoints new vicar at St Mary's Cathedral Basilica; uniform Holy Mass expected on Sunday

Kochi, Aug 19 (PTI) Father Antony Puthavelil on Saturday took charge as the priest of St Mary's Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, where a section of priests and believers are opposing the synod's direction to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner.

Advertisment

Puthavelil took charge even as over 300 priests of the archdiocese of the church had on Friday said that they cannot accept the warning issued by a papal representative to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner as prescribed by the synod.

He took charge amid tight security. The Basilica has been closed for months following the altercation over the conduct of the synod-specified unified Holy Mass.

"I am taking over this huge responsibility at a time of turmoil. I don't think I can fulfil my responsibilities all alone. I understand that the priests and the believers want to find a solution to the issues and end it. I think we need patient cooperation of the priests and the believers," Puthavelil told the media after taking charge.

Advertisment

He is expected to hold the Holy Mass in the uniform manner on Sunday.

Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil had recently issued a hard-hitting letter addressing priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, directing them to follow the synod-approved Holy Mass from August 20.

Vasil had said that those who oppose the Syro-Malabar Church Synod's decision will invite canonical punishment.

Advertisment

He also warned the protesting priests that any disobedience to this order would be considered "voluntary, personal, and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father".

The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church had introduced the uniform way of celebrating Holy Mass in August 2021.

According to it, priests celebrating Holy Mass must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service and turn towards the altar for the rest of the Mass.

Advertisment

While all other dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church have adopted the instruction approved by the synod, the majority of priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, supported by their laity, opposed it, saying they could not depart from the tradition of celebrating Mass with the priest facing the faithful throughout.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of the 22 Eastern Oriental Churches in full communion with the Pope.

Vasil was appointed by the Vatican to address and resolve the ongoing conflict over unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, where discontent has been brewing for some time among a significant section of priests, nuns, and laity over the synodal decision to "impose" uniformity in celebrating Holy Mass in churches under its control.

On August 15, he was stopped at the gate of St Mary's Basilica here by a section of laity and priests, opposing the unified mass and staged a protest.

He also ordered that the letter of Pope Francis regarding the celebration be read out on August 20 in all parish churches, filial churches, and all other institutions under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese where Sunday Qurbana is celebrated.

The priests refused to accept this order as well, saying the reason behind such a warning is that someone has misled the papal delegate.

Vasil had warned that any disobedience to this order would be construed as an act of impeding the right of the Holy Father to communicate with the people of God, which would be considered a "serious delict" against the Holy Father, with subsequent canonical penal sanctions.

The pontifical delegate had also urged the priests to think seriously about the pledge of obedience taken at the time of their sacred ordination. PTI RRT HDA