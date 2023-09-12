Amid row, Bengal guv takes initiatives to fill up teachers’ posts in varsities

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Amidst a row with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of vice-chancellors of state-run universities, Raj Bhavan on Tuesday announced formation of search committees for selecting teachers against large numbers of vacant posts in various varsities.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, in the capacity of the Chancellor of state-run universities, announced a ‘SPEED’ (Simplified Procedure for Easy and Effective Decision making) programme and his office said 25 teacher selection committees are being constituted as part of the initiative.

"The Chancellor is intent to ensure all teaching positions are filled up in the higher educational institutions so that quality of education in those places does not suffer for lack of professors, associate professors, senior fellows etc," an official said.

The move is likely to escalate an ongoing war of words between Bose and the chief minister who is currently on a trip to Dubai and Spain to woo investors to the state. PTI SUS/JRC NN