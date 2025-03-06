Amid row over Rs 30 cr earning claim, UP govt says boatmen among biggest beneficiaries of Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) With opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh challenging the state government's claim that a boatman named Pintu Mahara earned Rs 30 crore during the Maha Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday defended its stance, saying boatmen were among the "biggest beneficiaries" of the 45-day religious event.

In a press statement, the Uttar Pradesh government highlighted how the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj provided significant economic relief to many at the bottom of the social ladder.

"More than 1.5 crore devotees took holy dip in the Triveni using boats," the statement said, quoting Pappu Lal Nishad, president of the Prayagraj Navik Sangh.

The statement detailed that over 4,500 boats operated round-the-clock (during the Maha Kumbh), with each requiring at least three boatmen. As a result, over 13,000 boatmen earned Rs 8-9 lakh each. Encouraged by these earnings, many are now looking to launch new businesses, it said.

One of the boatmen, Sanjeet Kumar Nishad, shared how he struggled to arrange finances for his two daughters’ weddings, but was able to fulfil his dream thanks to the earnings from the Kumbh.

Similarly, Balwant Nishad, who spent three decades without a proper home, now plans to build a house and purchase a new boat with his earnings from the Maha Kumbh, the statement said.

It also praised the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to provide skill training to service providers during the Kumbh.

More than 1,000 boatmen were trained in various skills, including disaster management and digital payments, promoting financial independence in the region, the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh challenged the state government's claim that boatman Pintu Mahara with a fleet of 130 boats earned Rs 30 crore during the 45-day Maha Kumbh.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X, "The truth of this news should be investigated. If a family has really earned Rs 30 crore during the Maha Kumbh alone, tell us how much GST was received. 'Paatal Khoji' should first find out and then glorify." Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also questioned how one family could amass such wealth from ferrying devotees during the 45-day event.

"The question to be asked is if GST and other taxes were paid on the income which was revealed in the Assembly by the chief minister. Moreover, if the income details provided are correct, doesn't it show that the devotees were fleeced because such a profit couldn't have been made on government prescribed rates," Rai told PTI.

Held from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh attracted an estimated 65 crore devotees, according to the state government. PTI CDN ARI