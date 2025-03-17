Amid ruckus, MCD House clears key proposals, rejects Bhalswa dairy conversion

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday approved key proposals to fast-track road development projects in South Delhi, clear pending payments for feeding cattle in four cow shelters and hire additional manpower for the Horticulture Department -- all amidst disruptions and ruckus in the House.

The MCD’s March general house meeting began with high drama as AAP and BJP councillors clashed, chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

The meeting, which started late, quickly descended into chaos. BJP members demanded an immediate vote, claiming the AAP no longer held a majority, while AAP councillors accused the BJP of “murdering” the Constitution.

Councillors from both sides tore agenda papers, waved documents and continued shouting slogans, bringing the proceedings to a standstill.

Amid the uproar, Mayor Mukesh Kumar announced the approval of key civic proposals before the House was adjourned.

The approved proposals focused on infrastructure upgrades, administrative appointments, and policy reforms.

The House granted administrative approval and expenditure sanction for releasing payments towards feeding charges for cattle housed in four Gaushalas/Gausadans managed by the MCD, covering pending liabilities and anticipated expenses for the current financial year 2024-25.

The proposal includes a total amount of Rs 48,89,67,720 to cover feeding costs, including pending dues and expected expenses until March 2025.

A budget allocation of Rs 35 crore has been earmarked under the 2024-25 financial year to meet this expenditure. Payments will be made to the four Gaushalas/Gausadans on a pro-rata basis from the allocated Rs 35 crore this year.

The remaining Rs 13,89,67,720 will be released in the next financial year, 2025-26, upon receipt of the budget, the agenda stated.

The House also approved road development projects in South Delhi. This includes the repair of roads and drains in Aya Nagar, following complaints from villagers during a Jan Samvad held under the Gramodaya Abhiyan.

Similarly, the extension of the LED streetlight project and the hiring of an agency for supplying manpower to the MCD’s Horticulture Department were also approved.

However, item number 7 -- a proposal for converting Bhalswa Dairy into a Bhalswa residential complex -- was rejected.

The meeting ended in chaos, with AAP councillors shouting “Aam Aadmi Party Zindabad,” while others protested. PTI NSM RT