Amid scorching heat, Indore couple rolls on ground at collector office over land-grabbing grievance

Indore, Apr 8 (PTI) A couple rolled on the ground amid scorching heat on the campus of the district collector office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to highlight their grievance of land-grabbing.

A video of their act surfaced on social media.

Ramcharan and his wife reached the district collector's office by rolling on the ground for some distance amid sweltering heat when 'Jan Sunwai' (a weekly arrangement for common people to register their complaints with the district administration) was underway, eyewitnesses said.

Police personnel posted on duty at the collector office finally persuaded the couple to get up and took them to the officials, the eyewitnesses said.

Talking to reporters, Ramcharan said, "Two persons have occupied my plot in Tejaji Nagar for the last two years and they are also threatening to kill us." He said he had already lodged a complaint with the administration and the police about the forcible occupation of their land. But when his grievance was not heard, he had to come to the district collector's office along with his wife by rolling on the ground.

"Officials have assured us that they will visit the spot on Wednesday and take appropriate action. If we are not helped, we will be forced to go to the office of any minister in the government and then even the Chief Minister by rolling on the ground like this," Ramcharan said.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Aditya Singaria said if Ramcharan has lodged any complaint in the police station, then appropriate action will be taken after investigation.