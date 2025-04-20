Amid Sena (UBT) stir, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner inspects pipeline work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner Dilip Gawde has reviewed the work of laying a pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam to Marathwada's largest city, an official said on Sunday.

The project aims to supply 200 million litres of water per day to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

Gawde reviewed work of the incomplete jackwell at the dam, installation of valves at eight locations as well as placing 2500 millimetre diameter pipes at 10 places, the official said.

There are also issues of lack of enough labourers to speed up the work, he added.

Incidentally, with the city getting water just once in 10-12 days, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has started a month-long protest against the Mahyuti government.