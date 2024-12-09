Amid sloganeering by opposition, Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 3 pm amid uproar in the House over the alleged George Soros-Congress link and Adani issues.

As soon as the House re-convened at 2 pm, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked Rail minister Ashwani Vaishnav to respond on the Rail (Amendment) Bill 2024.

However, the opposition protests continued following which the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the country wants the House to function, for its proceedings to continue.

"You (Opposition) are creating obstacles in the House... you do not want the House to run," he said.

Earlier, Congress members were also heard saying that they had submitted notices to move privilege motion against BJP member Nishikant Dubey for attempts to link Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with US-based billionaire George Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

Opposition members from the TMC and RJD were seen standing in the aisle and some near their seats in support of the protest. TMC members, including Saugatha Roy, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, were sitting on their seats. After the laying of Parliamentary papers, Ray informed the House that the notices given by Congress leaders were under consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker.