Amid speculation of Munde's return as minister, Jarange slams CM Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Jalna, Jul 26 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over speculation that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde might make a comeback to the state cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Pawar had said Munde will be given an "opportunity" if he is absolved in the "inquiry" against him. While Pawar did not elaborate, speculation is rife the inquiry he was speaking about was a reference to the Beed sarpanch murder case following which the NCP MLA had to quit the Fadnavis government.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year for opposing an extortion bid on a firm helming a windmill project there. The case triggered national outrage.

The arrest of Walmik Karad, a close aide of Dhananjay Munde, in the case led to strident demands from the opposition and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti that the Parli MLA be dropped from the state cabinet. Munde quit on March 4 this year.

The state leadership is glorifying violence and rewarding such individuals with ministerial positions, Jarange told reporters in Antarwali Sarthi village here.

Jarange also referred to the murder of Mahadev Munde while speaking on the issue.

Mahadev Munde, a resident of Parli, was abducted on October 19, 2023 and his body was found three days later. His wife consumed poison at the office of the Beed superintendent of police last week to protest the delay in arresting the culprits.

"Instead of consoling the family of Mahadev Munde, the government is rewarding Dhananjay Munde. There will be no law and order left in Maharashtra if the state government functions in this manner," Jarange said. PTI COR BNM