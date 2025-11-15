Amid students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Amid the ongoing students' protest over the issue of Senate polls, the Panjab University authorities here on Saturday postponed all examinations scheduled to be held from November 18 to 20.

In a statement here, PU Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan, informed that the revised dates for the examinations, which were to be held on November 18, 19 and 20, will be communicated in due course.

Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official channels for further updates.

The development came amid the ongoing protest by the PU students to press for the announcement of the Senate polls.

The protesting students have already announced to boycott the exams, which were to start from November 18 until the schedule for the Senate poll is announced. They have also threatened not to let the exam take place if their demand is not met.

On November 12, representatives of the protesting students held a meeting with the varsity vice-chancellor.

They had claimed that the VC assured them that the Senate poll schedule, which has been sent for approval to the chancellor, would soon be approved.

Ashmeet Singh, who is Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president, had earlier said that until their main demand of the Senate election schedule was announced, their protest would continue.

Under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha', the students are holding the protest near the office of the PU vice-chancellor. Initially, they launched the protest against the Centre's decision to restructure the university's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

However, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students.

Despite this, the students refused to end their agitation and called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press the government to announce the schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

On Monday, PU students held a massive protest on the campus, pressing for the Senate polls.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and farmers' bodies, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, have also extended their support to the students' agitation.

Meanwhile, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged all political parties and social organisations to put aside their differences and unite in support of the university issue.

After meeting with the protesting students, Badal emphasised the importance of sending a strong message that Punjabis will not allow the university to be "taken away" from Punjab.

He stated that Panjab University is a symbol of the state and that this issue is deeply emotional for the people. Having studied at the university for four years, he called for a united front to oppose any moves to centralise the university.

Badal claimed that this is the first attempt to seize a prestigious institution in Punjab, warning that further actions may follow to alter the character of Chandigarh. He also announced that a SAD-led delegation would soon meet with the vice president of India to seek his intervention in this matter. PTI CHS MPL MPL