Amid succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali, heavy security deployed in Haryana's Sirsa

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Heavy police security was deployed at many places including the premises of Dera Jagmalwali in Haryana's Sirsa district where the 'bhog' ceremony of sect chief Bahadur Chand Vakil, who passed away last week, was performed on Thursday.

The state government on Wednesday had suspended mobile internet services in Sirsa till Thursday midnight citing apprehensions about possible breach of peace due to the succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali (Mastana Shah Balochistani Ashram) following the demise of Vakil.

After Vakil's death at a private hospital on August 1 following prolonged illness, two factions led by Birender Singh and Gurpreet Singh respectively are involved in the tussle for control of the Dera which has followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sirsa Additional Superintendent of Police Deepti Garg said a total of 16 companies of security personnel including Haryana Armed Police and Rapid Action Force were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Police personnel from other districts have also been deployed, she said.

The 'Antim Ardas' (final prayers for the deceased) of sect chief Vakil was performed at the dera premises where a large number of his followers came.

Following Vakil's death, dera follower and Sufi singer Birender Singh had claimed that he had been named as the next dera chief as per the will of Vakil.

However, the other faction disputed his claim and also raised a question over the death of Vakil, accusing Birender of hatching a conspiracy to kill the dera chief.

Dera follower Jasdev Bishnoi on Thursday claimed that Birender, who used to remain with the dera chief, never told the followers that from which disease, Vakil was suffering.

Bishnoi demanded a CBI probe into the death of Vakil.

Several followers want Dera follower Gurpreet Singh to be the next dera head.

Amid a tussle over the control over the sect, Birender on Wednesday said that he would not take charge as the dera chief until a probe is conducted and the truth is revealed.

Vakil was born on December 10, 1944, at Chautala village. He had completed his early education in his native place and later studied at Dayanand College in Hisar.

He joined Dera Jagmalwali in 1968 and was appointed its head in August, 1998.