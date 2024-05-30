Amid summer heat, water tanks put up for animals in Thane's Yeoor hills

Thane, May 30 (PTI)A number of small water tanks have been put up at different locations in the Yeoor hills in Maharashtra's Thane district to help birds and animals quench their thirst amid the scorching summer heat, a forest official said.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday evening in the Yeoor hills, which comes under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, range forest officer Ramakant More informed about the initiatives taken to help animals during the summer.

He said that NGO Jai Parshuram Sena installed 24 water tanks at different locations last month and they were happy to find that leopards, monkeys, dogs, cats and birds were coming there to quench their thirst.

The initiative would continue till the upcoming monsoon season, he added. PTI COR GK