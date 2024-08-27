Amid switch over speculation, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil meets Sharad Pawar in Pune

Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil on Tuesday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar in Pune amid speculation of a possible switch over ahead of assembly polls though he claimed no politics was discussed with the latter.

Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in Pune district, met Sharad Pawar at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI).

Speculation is rife that Patil, who joined the BJP from the Congress before the 2019 assembly elections, may switch over to the opposition NCP (SP) after indications that the Indapur constituency, represented by him in the past, was likely to be retained by the ruling NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar in seat-sharing among Mahayuti allies.

Dattatray Bharne of the NCP is the sitting MLA from Indapur.

Patil, president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) Ltd, is also a council member of the VSI of which Pawar is chairman.

Speaking to PTI, the BJP leader said he has come to Pune for the tri-monthly meeting of the VSI and no political discussion took place during his meeting with Sharad Pawar.

"Since I am one of the council members of the VSI, I was part of today's meeting and other than official discussion, no other discussion took place," Patil maintained.

Patil recently said in an interview to a news channel that when Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, was given ticket from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, the deputy CM had sought his support in the poll campaign.

He had then said that whatever decision Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis takes on the Indapur assembly seat, it would be acceptable for him.

"However, Ajit Pawar (who heads NCP) has been stating nowadays that their sitting MLAs will be given tickets. If this is the scenario, what will people from my constituency will do?," he had said in the interview.

Asked if Ajit Pawar is giving clear indications to retain the Indapur seat for the NCP, Patil on Tuesday pointed out that no party in the ruling Mahayuti alliance has made any official announcement on seat-sharing so far.

"It is to be seen what decision Fadnavisji takes as far as the Indapur seat is concerned," he said.