Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) The Punjab government has called a two-day session of the state assembly on October 20 and 21, amid a political row over a Supreme Court directive on the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

The decision comes days after the state Cabinet had said that there was no question of building the SYL canal in Punjab as the state has no water to spare for Haryana.

The top court on October 4 had asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

“Under second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), the speaker has been pleased to call the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on 20th June, 2023 to meet at 11 am on Friday, 20th October, 2023 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” said a notice of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

Officials argue that the October 20-21 session will be an extension of the fourth session -- the budget session in March -- of the assembly, and there is no need to take an approval of the governor to call a sitting of the assembly. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK