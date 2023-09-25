Amid TDP boycott of Andhra Pradesh assembly session, House approves AP Public Service Commission Bill, other legislations

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI) Following two days of stormy proceedings in the legislative assembly in Andhra Pradesh, the third day went peacefully on Monday with several bills getting approved amid a boycott by TDP members for the rest of the session.

Advertisment

The assembly approved the AP Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, AP Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, and AP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, among others.

The AP Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is aimed at recognising and encouraging promising sportspersons from the state by offering them government jobs.

Under this category, Shaik Jafreen, a specially-abled tennis player from Kurnool has been offered a Group – I job.

Advertisment

After the completion of the session on Monday, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the Assembly to resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, citing various reasons such as alleged selective media coverage of the House and suspension of TDP MLAs for frivolous causes, party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the opposition party has boycotted the rest of the legislative assembly and council sessions.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu claimed that TDP leaders have skipped the assembly to avoid a discussion on the Skill Development Corporation Scam case in which their party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested. PTI STH ANE