Amid tussle over Baramati seat, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare meets Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Days after his unilateral announcement to contest the Lok Sabha election from Baramati seat as an Independent candidate caused a flutter in the Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Monday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Even as Shinde apparently tried to persuade Shivtare to withdraw from the fray, the latter didn't give him any assurance.

Notably, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is most likely to be the candidate from Baramati against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule.

The BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar are constituents of the Mahayuti combine in Maharashtra.

"I told Shinde that I have received a huge support of people to contest the Lok Sabha elections against the Pawars," the former MLA told reporters.

Shivtare said he would not decide about his future step immediately.

"I told Shinde that I needed to meet my supporters and discuss the matter with them. I will not decide anything right now," he added. PTI ND NSK