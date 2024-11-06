Amid uproar, J-K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state, prompting protests by BJP members who tore copies of the document.

The resolution, which also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes. BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and are camping there.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

"We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address," he said.

The LoP said there is a rat race among parties here but they all know nothing is going to happen.

The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament), he added.

Sharma's comments agitated the treasury benches and noisy scenes were witnessed in the House with most of the NC and BJP members on their feet.

BJP members tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House.

Amidst the din, MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, tried to rush to the well, but was prevented by the assembly marshals.

NC members raised slogans that the resolution be passed while Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, said the BJP members have done a dishonour to the House and have violated the rules.

Bhat said every member has a right to speak on this.

However, the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "If the opposition members do not want to speak, I will put it to vote".

Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

The Speaker then adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Even after the House was adjourned, the BJP members continued to shout slogans like "5 August zindabad", "Jai Shri Ram", "Vande mataram", "anti-national agenda nahi chalega", "anti-Jammu agenda nahi chalega", and "Speaker hai hai".

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma alleged that the resolution was prepared "in collusion with the Speaker in a guest house".

"The mandate (of assembly polls) was in favour of abrogation of 370 because we (BJP) got 26 per cent votes while NC got 23 per cent," Sharma said.

He said the speaker should act independently. "Today he has acted as NC leader".

"I want to tell Kashmir centric parties that their hegemony is over," he said while promising a strong response.

The members of the PDP, Peoples' Conference and CPI(M) also supported the resolution during the voice vote.

Following the passage of the resolution, the ruling NC said it has fulfilled one of its manifesto promises.

"Fulfilling its another manifesto promise, JKNC government led by the Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah passes a resolution against snatching of our constitutional guarantees and special status. We now know - J&K refuses the decisions taken on August 5, 2019!" the NC said on X.

As soon as House assembled again at 11.05 am, BJP MLAs raised slogans against the Speaker.

The LoP said, "We have reports that you (Speaker) called a meeting of ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself".

However, Rather told the protesting BJP members to take their seats as "enough is enough".

Amidst the din, the speaker called NC's Javaid Hassan Baig to move motion of thanks for the LG's address.

However as the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings again for one hour.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.