Amid uproar over Soros, Adani issues, LS adjourned till 1 pm

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm on Thursday amid a verbal duel between BJP and Congress members over the issue of the main opposition party's alleged links with US businessman George Soros and the Adani row.

The House took up the entire Question Hour, but trouble broke out in the Zero Hour when the chair called Congress member Jothimani to raise his issue.

As the Congress member made a reference to the alleged links between a prominent industrialist and the BJP, presiding officer Jagdambika Pal's remark that the businessman's name will not go on records triggered protests from the opposition.

Congress member K C Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members.

Venugopal said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had made certain references in the Lok Sabha which were not expunged by the chair.

Later, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged links between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP leading to uproar.

As the din continued, Pal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm. PTI SKU SKU DV DV