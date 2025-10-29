Amid VC row, Himachal governor asks if state govt wants to 'bypass everybody'

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) Amid the standoff between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of vice-chancellors to two universities, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday asked the state government whether it wants to work according to the Constitution or wishes to "bypass everybody".

The governor made the remarks while talking to reporters after flagging off two vehicles carrying essential relief material for the disaster-affected families of Kullu and Chamba districts.

When asked about appointment of VCs, Shukla said, "The state government should be asked whether it wants to work according to the law and the Constitution or it wishes to bypass everybody. If the government wants to bypass everybody, I do not have to say anything." "I am not here just for appointment of the VCs but to see how to ensure welfare of the people of the state," he said.

A tussle is going on between the state's Congress government and the Raj Bhawan over the appointment of VCs to the CKS Agriculture University, Palampur, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan.

In August, the state assembly again passed the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, without any amendment, insisting that the democratically elected government must have a role in the appointment of the VCs.

The governor had recommended to amend the 2023 Bill in line with the central government's Model Act for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions in India, wherein the governor as chancellor appoints the VCs on the recommendations of a selection committee comprising a nominee of the chancellor, director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and the chairperson of the Universities Grants Commission or his nominee.

The Bill, presented by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, provides that the governor, functioning as chancellor of universities, shall appoint the VCs "on the aid and advice of the government" since the state government issues grant-in-aid to these institutions.

On Wednesday, the governor dispatched relief consignment through the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts. The relief material includes 74 kitchen sets, 300 tarpaulin sheets, 280 blankets, 20 shelter tool kits, and other essential household items required by families affected by recent natural calamities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said that the State Red Cross Society has been playing a commendable role in providing timely humanitarian assistance to those in distress.

He asserted that relief efforts will continue through the Red Cross Society and added that additional support will be sent if required. PTI BPL KVK KVK