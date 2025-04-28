Amid viral video of damaged wall, ASI says conservation work proposals afoot for Bibi ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India will send proposals for conservation of minarets, mausoleum and a damaged wall of Bibi ka Maqbara, the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife Dilrus Bano, also known as Rabia Durrani, an official said here on Monday.
Bibi ka Maqbara, which bears a strong resemblance to the Taj Mahal, attracts the highest tourist footfall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the ASI official said.
Dilrus Bano died on October 8, 1657, after which the structure was commissioned.
Earlier in the day, a video of the damaged wall, with scaffolding for support, went viral on social media.
Queried on the video, the official said a proposal based on Central PWD rates will be sent to the ASI headquarters in Delhi for conservation works connected to this wall.
"The circle office here will also send proposals for the conservation of minarets, main mausoleum and other civil works," the ASI official added. PTI AW BNM