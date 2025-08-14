Amid 'vote chori' claims, Vadra says people should understand Rahul's 'hard work'

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Amid Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations, his brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday said people should understand the hard work done by the Congress leader, otherwise the BJP will continue to win elections in a "wrong way".

Vadra offered prayers at the Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula and performed 'sewa' (voluntary service) at the langar hall. He also partook langar.

Speaking to reporters later, he said there should be peace and mutual brotherhood in the country.

"My religious tour takes place throughout the country. I came here and bowed my head," he said.

"As all know that wrong is happening which the government (the Centre) is doing in every way. It should stop," Vadra said.

"Rahul and Priyanka are working hard. People should become aware. The citizens of the country should be aware and they should understand the hard work of Rahul and he has given the proof. Everything is there.

"I feel that if we do not become aware now, then this government will continue to win (elections) in a wrong way, will continue to run, will divide the people and put people in more trouble," he alleged.

A few days ago, several opposition leaders including Gandhi had held a protest in Delhi against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori".

Gandhi had said that the Election Commission was "silent" as the truth is before the entire nation after his charge that over one lakh votes in an assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake in a research conducted by his party.

Responding to the Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case, Vadra said he has done nothing wrong.

"Look, I went to the Enforcement Directorate 24 times. What they are asking, this matter is 20 years old. They have all the information from the beginning. I have given all the replies and I have done nothing wrong. They should show the proof. I am in the country and whenever they (ED) summon me I reach there. There is no need to give more explanation," he said.

"We will see whatever happens next. I am giving all the replies. No need to be scared and there is nothing to hide," he added.

Vadra had earlier recorded his statement before the ED in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case. PTI CHS VSD ZMN