Amid voting for assembly polls, Rs 60 lakh cash seized in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Nov 20 (PTI) A flying squad of the Election Commission on Wednesday seized Rs 60 lakh in the Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, where assembly polls are underway, an official said.

Poll officials raided a house at Gadchandur and confiscated the cash and some campaign material, he said.

Altogether, 17 candidates, including Deorao Bhongle of BJP and Congress nominee Subhash Dhote are in the fray in the Rajura assembly constituency.

The Income Tax authorities have also been informed about the seizure, the official added.

Assembly elections in all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra are being conducted in a single phase on Wednesday. PTI COR NR