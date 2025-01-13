Amid war of words over MP transport dept 'corruption', Digvijaya says Jyotiraditya just a child

Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Monday made light of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's remarks against him and said the latter was just a "child".

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, also said it was he and late leader Arjun Singh who "brought Madhavrao Scindia to the Congress and introduced him to Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi".

He said late Madhavrao Scindia got full respect in the Congress, which made him Union minister as well as party general secretary.

"I never had any dispute with him (Madhavrao) because I brought him into the Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a child," Singh further told reporters in Bhopal.

On January 8, the Congress-turned BJP leader and Union minister had claimed Digvijaya Singh often targeted his father in the past and was doing the same with him now.

The verbal tussle began after Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, demanding probe by a sitting High Court judge into corruption in the MP Transport Department.

In the letter written after Lokayukta raids on former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma, Singh had claimed there was pressure on then Congress chief minister Kamal Nath to appoint a politician considered close to Scindia as transport minister.

The Kamal Nath government fell in March 2020 after Scindia and several other MLAs switched sides to the BJP.

Huge unaccounted wealth was recovered from a former transport department constable Sharma earlier last month.

When asked about the issue, Scindia had said there was nothing new in what Singh was doing.

"Digvijaya Singh has spent his entire life targeting my father and me. I have never targeted him. I greet him whenever I meet him, even today. One can draw his lines according to his ideology. My ideology is to serve people and this is my target," Scindia had said. PTI ADU BNM