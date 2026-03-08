Amid West Asia conflict, gas-fired crematoriums in Pune to remain shut temporarily

Pune, March 8 (PTI) The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily shut gas crematoriums in the city following restrictions on the use of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) components such as propane and butane, officials said on Sunday.

According to the civic body, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on March 5 directing that available propane and butane be prioritised for domestic LPG supply across the country.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East.

In view of the resulting gas shortage, the PMC has decided to keep its gas crematoriums closed from March 5 until further orders, a civic official said.

To avoid inconvenience to citizens, electric crematoriums and wood-fired facilities equipped with air pollution control systems will continue to function, the official added.

At the Vaikunth crematorium in the city, three gas-fired furnaces will remain shut temporarily. However, five electric furnaces at the facility will remain operational for public use, the civic body said. PTI COR NR