Amid women commission's review meet, its chairperson Chakankar, MVA leaders trade barbs

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar traded charges on Tuesday after the latter faced criticism and and calls for resignation over a dowry-linked suicide case involving a politician's family in Pune.

Andhare took strong exception to Chakankar's comments that the opposition has been targeting her and the commission for media attention.

"Is Rupali Chakankar (actor) Rashmika Mandanna or (former Union minister) Smriti Irani? Who is she that we would gain publicity by criticising her?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked mockingly.

Talking to reporters after a delegation of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met with Governor C P Radhakrishnan here, Andhare said, "Who exactly is Chakankar -- a political leader, a Bollywood figure, or an administrative expert? Some people live under serious delusions. She must come out of such blind beliefs." Opposition leaders have alleged the commission, under Chakankar's leadership, has failed to address complaints of women, especially in connection with the case of Vaishali Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of a now expelled NCP leader from Pune district. Vaishali Hagawane committed suicide last month allegedly due to torture from her in-laws and extended family members for dowry, Andhare further alleged Chakankar lacks legal knowledge essential for the post she holds. "We need a full-time, qualified person heading the commission. The current chairperson does not even understand legal terminology," she claimed.

Asked whether the MVA delegation had specifically demanded Chakankar's resignation in their meeting with Radhakrishnan, the Sena (UBT) leader responded, "We did not approach the governor for such a trivial issue. Our primary concern was the Vaishnavi Hagwane case, which shows signs of political interference." "We demanded an inquiry into disproportionate assets of IG Jalindar Supekar and his brother-in-law Shashikant Chavan, who is Inspector at the Khadak police station (in Pune city). Chavan ignored prior complaints against accused in the Hagwane case," Andhare alleged.

Responding to the criticism, Chakankar, who belongs to the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, pointed out that her appointment had been made during the tenure of the MVA government (November 2019-June 2022).

"Let them first decide what stand to take. They say now that political figures should not hold such posts, but they were in power when I was appointed (as women panel chairperson)," she said.

Referring to the MVA's heavy defeat in the last year's assembly polls, Chakankar said those sidelined after the rout are attacking the commission.

"Today, those who are attacking the commission were sidelined after the elections. They are doing this only to grab headlines. People understand the double standards - there is one mindset while in power, and another while in opposition," she remarked.

Chakankar assured vacant posts in the commission would soon be filled, and maintained everyone had the right to voice criticism, but questioned its timing and motive.

Amid this political slugfest, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday convened a special meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to review the working procedures, challenges, and expectations from the commission. Chakankar was present at the meet.

The session included discussion on service certification, internal constraints, and enforcement issues.

Former commission chairpersons, social organisations, and activists were invited for interaction. The meeting came in the wake of recent criticism over the panel's functioning and rising cases of crime against women, notably the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry death case.

Several MVA women leaders have united in demanding Chakankar's resignation. PTI ND RSY