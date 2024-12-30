Amid women panel's directive to cops, BJP MLA Dhas apologises for remarks on Prajakta Mali

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Monday claimed his statement on actor Prajakta Mali was misinterpreted and said he was apologising if it had hurt her and other women.

His statement came amid the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, earlier in the day, directing Mumbai Police to take immediate action and submit a factual report on Mali's complaint against Dhas.

"My statement regarding Prajakta Mali was misinterpreted. I had no intention to disrespect her and talking about her character was out of question. I respect all women. If my statement has hurt her or any other woman, then I apologise," Dhas said.

Mali, in her complaint, had claimed Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life. She also alleged that defamatory content was circulated on social media following these remarks.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women informed through its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action.

The commission stated that the issue was serious and that it had directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act immediately and submit a factual report.

Earlier in the day, Dhas, when queried about Mali's complaint, had said the issue was over for him and that he was ready to face consequences.

Dhas had said the focus must remain on the December 9 murder of Santosh Deshmukh and the crime situation in Beed.

"I am ready to answer anything about these issues," he added.

Mali had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Fadnavis had assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespecting women would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken.

On Saturday, Mali, addressing a press conference, sought an apology from Dhas for dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The actor had said Dhas' comments were in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she had said on Saturday.

The actor had also demanded action against those making fake video clips about her.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

While four persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde. PTI ND AW NSK BNM