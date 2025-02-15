Amir of Qatar to visit India on Feb 17-18: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will pay a state visit to India on February 17-18, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering various aspects of the bilateral relations, the MEA said on Saturday.

His visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership," it said.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will pay a state visit to India on 17-18 February 2025," it said.

This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the statement said.

"His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18 February 2025. During his visit, HH the Amir will hold discussions with Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. HH the Amir will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations," it said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen, the MEA said.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is "appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar", it said.