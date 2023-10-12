Amit Jogi, several other political functionaries in Chhattisgarh get central security cover ahead of polls

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Over two dozen political workers in Chhattisgarh, including former chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, have been provided an armed VIP security cover by the central government in view of the upcoming assembly polls, official sources said on Thursday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to provide the security to these people, mostly block, panchayat and district level functionaries of the BJP and the Congress based in the Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh, they said.

About 24 people have been provided the small X category cover while Amit Jogi, the president of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, has been given a Z-category armed cover of the CRPF.

The cover has been extended in view of the threat perception from the Naxalites to these political workers.

The VIP security cover has been granted till December this year, by when the polls process will end comprehensively, the sources said.

The election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. PTI NES SMN SMN