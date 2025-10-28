Amit Khare, secretary to Vice President, to be Sansad TV CEO too

New Delhi: Retired bureaucrat Amit Khare will function as the chief executive officer of Sansad TV in addition to his duties as the secretary to the Vice President.

Khare will take over charge as the CEO of Sansad TV from Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

"The Governing Council of Sansad TV has decided that Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), presently holding the post of secretary to Hon'ble Vice President of India, shall discharge the functions of CEO, Sansad TV, in addition to his existing responsibilities, with immediate effect and until further orders," a notification from Sansad TV said.

Utpal Kumar Singh was handed over the charge of CEO, Sansad TV, in July this year.

He is currently on extension, which ends next month, sources said.