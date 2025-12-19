Amit Malviya flags Bangladesh unrest, warns Mamata govt; TMC hits back

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday claimed that the recent attacks on media houses, journalists, and cultural centres in Bangladesh were carried out "under Islamist pressure", and issued a warning for West Bengal's TMC government, alleging that “appeasement of extremism” could push societies towards instability.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the situation should serve as a warning and claimed that West Bengal was on a “dangerous path” under the Mamata Banerjee government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) objected to Malviya’s remarks, accusing him of insulting West Bengal and making provocative statements, and demanded legal steps against him.

“Last night, Islamist mobs vandalised Chhayanaut Bhavan, a historic institution and a cornerstone of Bengali arts and culture in Dhaka,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“The pattern unfolding in Bangladesh is unmistakable: attacks on media houses, journalists and cultural centres, carried out under Islamist pressure and intimidation. This is a warning,” he said.

Societies unravel in this way when extremism is appeased and lawlessness normalised, the BJP leader said, adding that the trajectory of West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “deeply worrying”.

“If Mamata Banerjee’s decrepit regime continues beyond 2026, the consequences for Bengal will be irreversible. Culture, free expression and democracy cannot survive where mobs rule, and the state looks away,” he said.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are due in early 2026.

The TMC slammed Malviya for making "provocative statements".

“This post of @amitmalviya is dangerous. He is comparing the situation of Bangladesh with West Bengal. This is not only an insult to our state, but also a clear provocation. Police should book this person and take appropriate legal steps urgently,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said in a post on X.

Describing the situation in Bangladesh as serious, Ghosh said the party was refraining from detailed comments as it was an international matter.

“Our leadership is keeping an eye on the developments. For national interest, we support the stand taken by the Government of India,” he said.

“The minorities in Bangladesh, Indians and media persons should be protected properly. Some inhuman reports and videos are spreading, and it is difficult to verify what is true,” Ghosh said, urging the Centre to take appropriate steps and issue a statement.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also voiced concern over the developments in Bangladesh, alleging that “fundamentalists are behind the turn of events” and appeared to be “in control” of the situation.

Addressing a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs were dealing with the matter appropriately.

“Fundamentalism and radicalism are spreading like cancer in Bangladesh. All right-thinking people should unite to fight this menace,” he said.

“Since the 1980s, fundamentalist forces have been expanding their base in Bangladesh, and this has now crossed all limits. Even free-thinking and liberal-minded individuals are coming under attack,” Bhattacharya added.

Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests, violence and vandalism in various parts of the country.

While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, protesters were seen vandalising the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Various parts of the country were rocked on Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation.

The Mancha had made the initial announcement of Hadi's death, whose body will be brought home later in the day.

Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. PTI SUS ACD NN