Amit Malviya issue: AAP women MLAs ask NCW to take action

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A delegation of AAP women MLAs met the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday and demanded action against BJP IT department head Amit Malviya.

Malviya had on Monday sent a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer for making "false and defamatory allegations" against him, seeking Rs 10 crore as civil damages for causing "mental harassment" and an apology for it.

The Congress, meanwhile, had demanded at a press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should sack Malviya as the head of its IT department over what it claimed were allegations of "sexual exploitation". The opposition party demanded an independent inquiry against Malviya.

The delegation led by AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla also submitted a memorandum to the NCW at its office here. "We have demanded the commission to take cognisance within the next 48 hours and take strict action against Malviya, so that the trust of the women of the country on the commission remains intact," Birla said. MLAs Pramila Tokas, Vandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, party official Reena Gupta and Delhi State President of the party's women wing Sarika Chaudhary were a part of the delegation. PTI SLB BHJ BHJ