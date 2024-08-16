Amit Malviya moves HC over 'scandalous' tweet by Samajwadi Party media cell

New Delhi: BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya on Friday approached the Delhi High Court against an allegedly objectionable tweet against him by the 'Samajwadi Party Media Cell' on a social media platform.

Malviya's counsel argued in the court that the tweet, published on 'X' on August 3, was "defamatory" and "utterly scandalous", having a serious adverse impact on his reputation.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, after hearing the senior lawyers who sought urgent directions to take down the "defamatory" content, said he will pass an order on the plea.

"Every day it gets 5,000-10,000 hits. Every day is precious. You can't make this kind of statement. Not even one person should view this," Malviya's counsel argued.

In the lawsuit, Malviya said following his tweet on the outrage over the brutal gang rape of a minor girl in Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party Media Cell "retaliated with a personal attack" and falsely accused him of sexual misconduct.

"The allegations are fatally injurious to the plaintiff's dignity and reputation, particularly given his status as a public figure due to his professional profile. The statements, which are scandalous, fabricated, and reckless, have been widely published, circulated and read by public at large, significantly diminishing the plaintiff's reputation," it said.

The lawsuit alleged that motivated by wrongful intent, the statements were a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.