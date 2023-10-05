Amit Malviya moves Madras HC to quash FIR for allegedly distorting Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks

New Delhi: BJP IT cell chief and national spokesperson Amit Malviya moved Madras High Court to quash FIR against him for allegedly distorting Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks.

The FIR was registered by Tiruchirappalli city police on September 6 following a complaint against Malviya.

Malviya had posted on X that the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Tiruchirappalli city police had registered a case under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi's remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports portfolio alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be "eradicated."