Amit Shah appeals to citizen to participate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said it has evolved into a national movement awakening the basic unity in every Indian.
Shah said citizens should hoist the national flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website: harghartiranga.com.
"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again," he wrote on X.
हमारा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा त्याग, निष्ठा व शांति का प्रतीक है। #HarGharTiranga अभियान आजादी के नायकों को याद करने, राष्ट्रप्रथम का संकल्प लेने और राष्ट्रीय एकता को बढ़ावा देने का माध्यम है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आह्वान पर यह अभियान बीते 2 वर्षों से जन-जन का…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 3, 2024