Amit Shah arrives in Andaman on three-day visit

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night on a three-day visit.

Shah's plane landed at INS Utkrosh, adjacent to Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Sri Viajaya Puram around 10.45 pm.

He was received by Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, among others.

Shah will chair the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs at Wandoor on Saturday morning.

He will inaugurate an exhibition on 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' (new criminal laws) at the ITF Ground in the afternoon, and later lay the foundation stones of various projects at the Netaji Stadium.

This is Shah's second visit to Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair, in less than a month.

He visited the island on December 12 to commemorate the 116th anniversary of VD Savarkar's iconic poem 'Sagara Pran Talamala'.

Security has been tightened across the island in view of Shah's visit, officials said. PTI SN SOM