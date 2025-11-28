Amit Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh for three-day conference of police chiefs

Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Chhattisgarh for the 60th edition of the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, which begins on Friday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed Shah after he landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport in a special plane late on Thursday night.

The conference will be held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, from November 28 to 30, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part on November 29 and 30 and is likely to arrive here on Friday late evening.

Chhattisgarh is hosting the conference for the first time, and security has been beefed up in Nava Raipur and the surrounding areas.

According to police, more than 2,000 security personnel were involved in the multi-layered security arrangement for the conference.

The conference aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', an official statement said.

Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues, such as Left Wing Extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women's safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing, it said.

Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service at the event, it was stated.

The conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues, the release said.

It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats, it added.

PM Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge, it said.

The conference will also be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, ministers of state (Home Affairs), DGPs of states and Union Territories and heads of Central police organisations.