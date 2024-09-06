Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on 2-day visit, to launch BJP's poll campaign

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto here during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

The Union minister's arrival in Jammu comes at a critical time for the BJP in the Union territory as the party faces growing challenges ahead of the assembly elections, with several leaders and workers protesting after being denied tickets. A few protesting leaders have also quit the party.

Shah was received at the airport by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and senior party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

He will be meeting with the BJP leadership here to discuss poll preparations.

Shah will release the party manifesto at 4 pm at a hotel here, a BJP leader said.

Later in the evening, he will chair a meeting with BJP leaders and meet delegations of party workers.

Shah will officially launch the party's campaign from Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a rally on Saturday, the BJP leader said.

The resentment within the BJP over its ticket distribution in the Union territory has prompted the party to launch a damage control exercise, deploying several top leaders, including Union ministers, to calm the situation over the past week.

The Jammu district, which has 11 assembly constituencies, holds significant importance for the BJP. The party secured nine of these seats in the 2014 elections, contributing to its total tally of 25.

The launch of the BJP campaign from Jammu by Shah is aimed at reassuring the people of the region about the party's commitment to their welfare and development.

Security has been tightened in and around Jammu, officials said, adding that multi-tier security arrangements have been made at two venues in the Channi and Greater Kailash areas.

Preparations are underway for Shah's rally at Palora Top. Sanitisation operations have been conducted and area domination protocols are in place, the officials said. PTI AB IJT