Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for two-day Bengal visit

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night for a two-day visit to West Bengal, marking his first trip to the state after the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Shah arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10.05 pm and his convoy left for a hotel in New Town area near the city.

Before boarding his car, Shah waved at cheering BJP supporters who assembled near the domestic terminal holding saffron flags and chanting 'Swagatam Swagatam' (welcome, welcome).

He was received by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Rahul Sinha, among others.

He earlier posted on X in both English and Bengali, "Leaving for Kolkata. Tomorrow, will inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which will contribute immensely to strengthening the criminal justice system in West Bengal and Northeast India." "In the afternoon will interact with the Karyakartas at Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata. Looking forward to attending the programmes," he added.

According to the official itinerary, the Union home minister will begin his day on June 1 with the inauguration of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Later in the day, Shah will address BJP leaders and functionaries at a party convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Party insiders said the meeting is expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

"Amit Shah ji will give us a roadmap for the next assembly polls in the state," Majumdar said.

Shah will also pay a visit to the ancestral home of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street in north Kolkata.

This is Shah's first visit to West Bengal since 'Operation Sindoor', the military response launched following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

His visit also comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour in North Bengal, underscoring the central leadership's sustained focus on the state. PTI PNT SUS RG ACD