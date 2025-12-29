Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 3-day visit to Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Monday evening on a three-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly elections are due early next year.

Shah arrived in Kolkata airport at around 7:25 pm and headed straight to the BJP office, where he will take stock of the party's organisational preparedness for the assembly elections, a senior BJP leader said.

He is also expected to hold a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

Shah may chair several meetings with workers during his stay.

The Union home minister is also slated to hold a closed-door meeting with functionaries of the RSS and a separate meeting with BJP's MLAs and MPs and councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the senior BJP leader said.

On Wednesday, Shah is likely to visit the house of a Bengali icon in the city or its nearby areas before leaving, he said, adding that this programme has not been finalised yet. PTI SUS NN