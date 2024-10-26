Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to inaugurate new passenger terminal at Petrapole on Sunday

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday night, officials said.

Advertisment

He was welcomed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by senior BJP leaders of the state.

Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh, a statement said.

Advertisment

He is also scheduled to hold an organisational meeting in the city on Sunday afternoon, officials added. PTI SCH MNB