Amit Shah arrives in Patna on 3-day visit to poll-bound Bihar

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on a three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar on Thursday, during which he is likely to hold discussions on the BJP's organisation, meet leaders of alliance partners and address a few public meetings, a party leader said.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal received Shah at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here.

The home minister is likely to meet organisational workers of the party later in the evening and is expected to address public meetings in Taraiya and Amnaur assembly seats on Friday, a BJP source said.

Besides, he will address a meeting of intellectuals at Gyan Bhavan in Patna on Friday.

During his three-day stay in Bihar, Shah is likely to be present in the processions before nomination filing by some BJP candidates, the party source said.

"Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be completed for all the 243 seats in the state assembly. Instructions will be issued by the home minister to all party leaders to ensure better coordination among NDA partners during the upcoming polls," said a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be quoted.

Several top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of several states and union ministers, are likely to visit Bihar to "boost the morale of the NDA candidates" at the time of filing of nomination papers, which will continue till October 20 for both phases of polls.

In the days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold rallies in the state, the BJP leader said.

The elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14. PTI PKD BDC