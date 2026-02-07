Amit Shah arrives in Raipur; to chair LWE review meeting

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism and attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival during his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh, which began on Saturday.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, shortly after 4.15 pm. He was greeted by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other state ministers and BJP leaders.

The home minister will stay at a hotel in Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur in the evening, officials said.

On Sunday, he will take stock of LWE at a meeting scheduled for 10.30 AM at the same hotel. Later in the day, he will attend an event organised by a weekly magazine.

On Monday, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur before leaving for Delhi. The festival was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sai posted pictures of him welcoming Shah at the airport on 'X' and wrote, "A warm welcome to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji, on the sacred land of Mata Kaushalya, the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram".

"Union Home Minister, your visit to Chhattisgarh is a moment of pride and joy for us. Under your guidance, the country's internal security has been strengthened, and the positive results achieved in the decisive fight against Naxalism have paved a new path of peace, security, and development in Chhattisgarh and across the entire country", he stated.

Sai said that with the continuous support of the Central government, Chhattisgarh has been writing a new chapter of development and progress.

"We are fully confident that your visit will further accelerate the state's development and provide new impetus to the Naxal eradication campaign. On behalf of the 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh, we extend our warmest welcome and greetings @AmitShah," he added. PTI TKP KRK NSK