Amit Shah arrives in Silchar on 2-day Assam visit

Silchar, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will launch a border infrastructure project and address a rally.

Shah was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government.

He will launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)', an initiative by the Union Home Ministry on border infrastructure and livelihoods, at Natanpur village and address a public meeting there, officials said.

The home minister is scheduled to visit the Nathanpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh boundary and inspect security measures there, they said.

On Saturday, Shah will attend the CRPF's annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. The event will be held in the Northeast for the first time.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur near Guwahati. PTI DG BDC