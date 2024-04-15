Amit Shah arrives in Tripura to address election rally on Monday

Agartala, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior party leader said.

Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Manik Saha at the airport here, he said.

"Amit Shah ji arrived in the state on Sunday night and will address an election rally for our candidate in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Monday," BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told PTI.

The chief minister, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang and BJP nominee for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, Kriti Devi Debbarman, will be present in the rally, he said.

After arriving in the state, Shah held a meeting with the party's senior leaders, including the CM, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik over the BJP's preparation for the upcoming elections in two parliamentary seats, he said.

The elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and the by-poll to the Ramnagar Assembly segment will be held on April 19, while voting for the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will be held on April 26. PTI PS BDC