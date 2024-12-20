Amit Shah arrives in Tripura to chair NEC plenary session

Agartala, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Tripura to chair the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), scheduled to commence at Prajna Bhavan here on Saturday, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

He announced Shah's arrival in the state through a post on Facebook.

Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with governors, chief ministers of all the eight northeastern states, and senior officials, will also join the deliberation on the future roadmap for the region.

The chief minister, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and MP Biplab Kumar Deb welcomed Shah at the airport.

"Welcomed Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah ji at MBB Airport, Agartala. HM will be chairing the 72nd plenary session of North East Council, organised by the Ministry of DoNER at Prajna Bhavan, Agartala," the CM's post said.

Besides the NEC plenary session, Shah will hold a bankers' meeting to review financial inclusion, credit delivery, priority sector lending, and digital inclusion, he added.

Shah is also slated to visit the Bru (Reang) settlement camp at Bruhapara and address a public meeting at Masuraipara in Dhalai district on Sunday.

This will be the first time since the historic Bru settlement agreement, signed in July 2018, that the home minister, who played a key role in settling the 23-year-old refugee problem will visit the camp to assess the ground reality.

Shah will also address the national cooperative conference at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Sunday before leaving the state.

Security has been beefed up around the capital town in view of Shah's two-day visit, West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar said.

"Additional personnel have been deployed in and around Agartala to ensure foolproof security. Around 100 CRPF jawans have been positioned in vulnerable locations, and the BSF asked to maintain tight vigilance along the Indo-Bangla border," he added. PTI PS SBN SBN