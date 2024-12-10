Amit Shah asks Haryana govt to ensure 100 pc implementation of new criminal laws

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Haryana government to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the three new criminal laws by March 31.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect on July 1.

Shah chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the three new laws in Haryana in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He took stock of the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in the state.

During the meeting, the home minister asked the Haryana government to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the new laws by March 31, the home ministry said in a statement.

Shah said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three new laws were becoming the protectors of civil rights and the basis of "ease of justice".

While laying stress on the use of technology, he said more than one forensic mobile van should be available in each district.

Shah emphasised that the responsibility of monitoring Zero FIRs should be of a deputy superintendent of police rank officer and their translation into other languages ensured, according to the states.

He said the state's director general of police (DGP) should sensitise all police personnel that providing timely justice was their priority.

The home minister suggested that the Haryana DGP ensure all superintendents of police investigate cases within the prescribed timelines.

The Haryana chief minister should review the progress of the implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the chief secretary and the DGP once a week with officials of all departments concerned, the ministry said.

Senior officials of the home ministry and the Haryana government were present in the meeting.